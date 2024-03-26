Gai's lady fits the slipper

While festivities in the tiny hamlet of Tullibigeal were in full swing at its annual picnic races, Rosehill was also buzzing with anticipation to see Lady Of Camelot, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, win the $5 million Golden Slipper Stakes-G1, the world's richest juvenile race on Saturday.
Pre-race chatter may have belonged to Coolmore Stud's two "big" colts Storm Boy (third) and Switzerland (eighth), but Written Tycoon filly Lady Of Camelot proved superior at the finish when defeating 40-1 Victorian colt Coleman which belongs to the first crop of two-year-olds by Yulong-based Pierata.
Meanwhile, at Tullibigeal, Brazilian-born approved rider Leandro Ribeiro rode four of its six winners, while Dubbo-based Connie Greig prepared three.
Seven-year-old Wandjina gelding Namarari, ridden by Zara Lewis, won the Tullibigeal Picnic Cup for Tumbarumba trainer Philip Waters.
Danielle Seib secured her first starter in the prestigious $1 million Newhaven Park Country Championship Final at Randwick on April 6, following the remarkable win of Associate in the country series' $150,000 qualifying Southern Wild Card at Goulburn on Sunday.
Settling in last place for most of the 1400 metres journey, Associate - ridden by Zac Lloyd - found his rhythm to weave through the field and storm home in the straight to overhaul the Joseph team trained Zouatica, a tall four-year-old Zoustar gelding by a length.
Third was consistent Bon Hoffa gelding Bon Frankie, which was also third in the Newhaven Park South-Eastern Racing Country Championship qualifier earlier this month.
The Goulburn prepared winning favourite is another good galloper by Widden Victoria based stallion Star Witness, and was purchased by Seib for $35,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Two-Year-olds in Training Sale.
It was four-year-old Associate's third win from nine starts, who is raced by his trainer together with loyal local stable supporters Aaron Day and Shane Munroe.
While the wild card winning hoop rode a successful treble, local conditioner Matt Dale prepared a winning double with Big Opinion and Martini Mumma.
Meanwhile, Taree will be represented in the Championship Final after That's Molly won the Newhaven Park Northern Wild Card qualifier at Scone on Friday.
The Glen Milligan trained Dissident mare was a $7000 Inglis online purchase.
A new record top was achieved at the Magic Millions Adelaide Yearling Sale when a filly by I Am Invincible fetched $400,000 when selling via Baramul Stud at the Morphettville sales complex last week.
A colt by Storm Boy's sire, Justify, from Shop Til I Drop, sold for $300,000 and went to Anthony Freedman Racing, Victoria.
Sold via the Tatura, Victoria, district farm, Rushton Park, the Justify colt shared the stables with an Extreme Choice colt from Tiara Star, which topped the second day of the Adelaide sale at $360,000 and sold to Sydney-based Laurel Oak Bloodstock.
The average for the 306 sold lots from 387 offered, was $50,259.
Earlier this month I learned - via its informative newsletter - that Laurel Oak Bloodstock had won at least 238 races which were trained by renowned conditioner Keith Dryden, with 127 of them from his home-base at Canberra since the company's establishment in 1987.
Since 2003, connections of Laurel Oak Bloodstock, which is owned and operated by likeable couple Louis and Jill Mihalyka, have kept a more detailed record.
"In that time up to its current three-year-old crop, we have given Keith 41 yearlings that we have bred or bought, 39 of which have raced (one died and one was slow)," Mr Mihalyka wrote in his newsletter.
The newsletter went on to document that of the 39, 33 have won and three of the six non-winners are still in the Dryden stable, with hopes for them developing into successful racehorses.
One of the combination's highlights includes the win of Handle The Truth in the $1.3 million The Kosciuszko in 2019, while more recently, the Dryden-Laurel Oak combination successes include Fangela (won seven races and $206,955), Everido, and promising juvenile filly Shezain which finished third in the ACT Black Opal Preview on debut.
