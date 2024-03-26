The Land
Gai's lady fits the slipper

By Virginia Harvey
March 26 2024 - 4:00pm
While festivities in the tiny hamlet of Tullibigeal were in full swing at its annual picnic races, Rosehill was also buzzing with anticipation to see Lady Of Camelot, trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, win the $5 million Golden Slipper Stakes-G1, the world's richest juvenile race on Saturday.

