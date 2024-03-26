Sustainable tick of approval for Northern Rivers sugar growers

For the past 12 years Sunshine Sugar has been among the leaders of industry sustainability having adopted Bonsucro certification, the world's largest voluntary sustainability standard certifier of sugarcane.
Now the sugar producing co-operative have just completed another successful series of audits, with all three mills on the state's North Coast, the Harwood refinery and 100 per cent of growers across the Clarence, Richmond and Tweed being successfully re-certified.
In their latest report, Bonsucro statistics show that certified members continue to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, improve water stewardship and advance human rights in the sector. It also reveals a growing demand with market uptake of certified products increasing 54 per cent in the trade of certified sugar.
Bonsucro sets out a definition of what sustainable sugarcane production should look like, providing a comprehensive metric tool for sustainable farming and milling.
Under the obligations of the Bonsucro platform, regular audits are undertaken across the farming, milling and refinery operations.
"Our growers are an integral part of the certification process, being audited for sustainable farming practices, responsible use of chemicals and responsible waste management," said Sunshine Sugar CEO, Chris Connors.
"Signing up to Bonsucro's credible, global platform has been a significant factor in our successful track record supplying to some of the biggest food and beverage brands across Australia. Our customers appreciate that our sustainability credentials stretch across the supply chain starting right at the source - on farm."
"To our knowledge, no other sugar industry in the world has 100pc participation from its growing, milling and refining operations, making our consistent compliance to the standard such a remarkable effort - one we're very proud of," Mr Connors said.
