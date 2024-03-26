The Land
Sustainable tick of approval for Northern Rivers sugar growers

March 26 2024 - 5:00pm
It has been a great season for growing sustainably certified sugar cane on the NSW North Coast. Photo supplied.
For the past 12 years Sunshine Sugar has been among the leaders of industry sustainability having adopted Bonsucro certification, the world's largest voluntary sustainability standard certifier of sugarcane.

