The Land
Renewable plan marches on

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated March 27 2024 - 8:14am, first published 6:35am
The Government believes that the cumulative risk to agricultural land and productivity because of large-scale energy development is very low. Picture supplied
The NSW Government continues to forge ahead on its renewable energy plan with another 18 renewable energy assessments finalised throughout 2013 and another 29 renewable energy projects are in the planning process while a further 70 new projects are on the verge of being submitted for approval by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).

