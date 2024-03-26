Renewable plan marches on

The NSW Government continues to forge ahead on its renewable energy plan with another 18 renewable energy assessments finalised throughout 2013 and another 29 renewable energy projects are in the planning process while a further 70 new projects are on the verge of being submitted for approval by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).
Billed to deliver enough renewable energy to power more than 1.5 million NSW homes, the 18 finalised state significant development (SSD) projects included six solar farms, three wind farms, and nine large-scale batteries.
One of these approvals, the Yanco Delta wind farm, will be the biggest wind farm in Australia upon completion, producing 1.5 gigawatts.
The Government has said the projects have the combined capacity to generate and store 7.6 gigawatts of renewable energy and could save an estimated 8.3 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year while playing an essential role in energy security.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the approvals represent the NSW Government's commitment to accelerate the transition to renewables.
"NSW is now about halfway towards our 2030 renewable generation target, and over a quarter of the way there on our long-duration storage target," she said.
"We will continue to drive the decarbonisation of our energy grid, setting NSW up with clean, reliable energy in the future."
With 70 new projects to be submitted and 29 already in planning, the Government believes that the cumulative risk to agricultural land and productivity because of large-scale energy development is very low.
"The Australian Energy Market Operator estimates that NSW will need approximately 20,000 MW of largescale solar generation by 2050," a Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water spokesperson said.
"This would require approximately 40,000 hectares of land or 0.06 per cent of rural land in NSW.
"The biggest energy using area in NSW is the Ausgrid network area, which covers from eastern Sydney up to Newcastle and along the length of the Hunter Valley.
"This area also includes the Tomago Aluminium smelter, which uses more than 10pc of all electricity in NSW."
NSW Farmers Energy Transition Taskforce chair Reg Kidd is leading the call for the NSW Government to work on rebuild community trust around the energy transition.
Mr Kidd said farmers and communities in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone were fearful they would be caught up in the bid to secure the state's power supply, with the stress and uncertainty taking a huge toll on the region.
"The sheer scale and pace of the energy transition is forcing people into really difficult situations, being forced to give up parts of their family farms or face years of disruption to their operations, and it's causing enormous stress," Mr Kidd said.
"We're seeing the headlines about the need for more renewables and more quickly, but that's deeply distressing for the people who fear they will be left to foot the bill."
Mr Kidd said NSW Farmers has been advocating to the Government and EnergyCo, voicing concerns on Just Terms Compensation, mental health support, and the lack of clear guidelines on how all parties should conduct themselves to minimise the impact on farm productivity.
