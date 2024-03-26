The Land
Home/Markets

Weight pays the premium at Armidale weaner sale

JB
By Jamie Brown
March 26 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
These Angus weaner steers at Armidale on Monday made $1316 at 357kg for the Waters family, Uralla, pictured with event sponsors Jason Litchfield, Matt Faulkner,Tajo Quaife and Armitage and Buckley directors Luke Heagney and Tom Piddington.
These Angus weaner steers at Armidale on Monday made $1316 at 357kg for the Waters family, Uralla, pictured with event sponsors Jason Litchfield, Matt Faulkner,Tajo Quaife and Armitage and Buckley directors Luke Heagney and Tom Piddington.

Armidale yarded 1950 head of weaner cattle on Monday, predominantly pure-bred Angus, with buyers keen to take the calves north of the border, and west to Namoi and Macintyre country, along with local support - particularly for potential breeders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.