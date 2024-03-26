Weight pays the premium at Armidale weaner sale

Armidale yarded 1950 head of weaner cattle on Monday, predominantly pure-bred Angus, with buyers keen to take the calves north of the border, and west to Namoi and Macintyre country, along with local support - particularly for potential breeders.
Top selling weaner steers made $1400 for 350kg at 400 cents a kilogram for 97 year old grazier Les Ford, Kentucky, with calves coming off their mothers just before sale day.
Most of the better steers made $1000 to $1280 for 250-330kg.
The good run of Angus heifers made from 300 to 330c/kg at 200-260kg.
Champion pen of weaner steers was awarded to the Noorilim Partnership, Wongwibinda, with Angus/Angus sporting Rennylea blood that made $1267 for 330kg at 384c/kg. Their run of 165 steers averaged 401.7c/kg for 270kg or $1085.
Weights of calves were similar to last year, despite the dry setback in the spring months, commented Armitage and Buckley director Tom Piddington.
Karanga Cattle Co brought 200 steers to the sale off their properties at Moorah near Armidale and Woodlands, east of Guyra, with the lead weaners making $1280 for 346kg at 370c/kg, staying in the New England for backgrounding.
The Waters family from Uralla sold Angus weaner steers with Tangley blood to $1316 for 357kg at 268c/kg, with the calves headed to Wandoan, Qld for backgrounding then finishing.
Charolais/Angus steers from Gavin and Tracey Strelitz, Church Gulley via Uralla, made $1135 for 330kg at 344c/kg.
Bridgewater Australia at Black Mountain sold yard-weaned, EU accredited and stud bred Angus steers 253kg for $1053.
Champion heifers were awarded to Talisker Grazing, Frankfield via Uralla, 270kg at 298c/kg or $805 retained locally for breeding.
The sale was hosted by Armitage and Buckley.
