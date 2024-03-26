Easter Show bridges the city/country gap

For 12 joyous days each year, the country comes to Australia's largest city, bringing with it a flurry of activity and pride in rural life.
Truly, there is no better showcase of our state's food and fibre than the Sydney Royal Easter Show - and this year will be no exception.
By the show's close, more than 800,000 people will have passed through its gates, consuming an estimated 30,000 CWA scones, watching more than 900 agricultural demonstrations, and glimpsing more than 400 different breeds of animals on-site.
I personally take great satisfaction in seeing our district exhibits and livestock competitions, among other events, which illuminate the generations of hard work and knowledge that makes our state's agricultural industry so capable of feeding and clothing our growing nation.
Farming has never been an easy game, and in recent years life on the land has increasingly become an uphill battle on many fronts. External pressures on land and water use have multiplied as authorities seek to transition to renewable power and implement an impractical Basin Plan.
An unpredictable climate has sent commodity prices swinging wildly from lows to highs and everything in between. Meanwhile, labour is hard to find, roads are ruined, mobile coverage is deteriorating, rural crime is worsening, and supermarkets are exercising unfair market power.
Yet despite the many challenges our farmers face, their resilience and innovation never fails to shine through at the "Royal" each year.
The joy of petting lambs, seeing ducklings waddle and watching the working dairy in action is eye opening for many Sydney schoolchildren and their families, and I hope this tradition continues for years to come.
Farmers put clothes on our backs and food on our tables. Our urban counterparts need to see just how critical farmers are to keeping all of us healthy and growing, so we can work together towards our common interests.
Right now, the physical and social distance that separates the country and city is vast - but it doesn't need to be that way.
