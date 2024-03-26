AAM finalises 34,000 acre Sunshine Farms sale

AAM has completed the sale of its 14,074 hectare (34,778 acre) Sunshine Farms properties in NSW's Lachlan Valley.
Originally acquired by AAM in January 2020, SFA was the first strategic land and development acquisition of the AAM Diversified Agriculture Fund.
Since then the operation has undergone an extensive program of capital works to further develop the asset.
AAM managing director Garry Edwards said the portfolio of properties in central west NSW was purchased by a long-term investor in Australian farmland for an undisclosed amount.
Settlement was on March 25, he said.
Mr Edwards said most of the existing staff would continue to work on Sunhine Farms.
"The new owners manage many large-scale agricultural assets, and we are confident they will continue to build on the legacy AAM has created in the region," Mr Edwards said.
With significant access to water through the Jemalong Irrigation Scheme, Mr Edwards said AAM had implemented an extensive irrigation development program over the past four years that incorporated more than 2100ha of laser-levelled flood irrigation.
"Our core philosophy is to acquire, develop and operate assets across a diversity of supply chains and geographic locations around Australia, and create a sustainable legacy in the regional communities in which we invest," Mr Edwards said.
"When divesting, we take great pride in passing an asset over in better shape than we acquired it, to a like-minded buyer with an aligned commitment to regional Australia."
Mr Edwards said the divestment of Sunshine Farms would support AAM's continued growth and further investment in diverse agricultural assets.
