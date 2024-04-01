The Land
Home/Studstock

Lach River claims top ribbons in the strong wool Merino classes

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated April 2 2024 - 7:30am, first published April 1 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photos by Helen De Costa.

The quality on display in the strong wool Merino and Poll Merino was high on March 25 and 26 at the Sydney Royal Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.