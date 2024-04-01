Lach River claims top ribbons in the strong wool Merino classes

The quality on display in the strong wool Merino and Poll Merino was high on March 25 and 26 at the Sydney Royal Show.
The ring was judged by Richard House, Barloo Merino stud, Gnowangerup, Western Australia.
Grand champion Merinos
Lach River Merinos claimed the title of grand champion strong wool Merino ram, with Lach River M27323.
The March-shorn ram came up through the ram showing no more than four teeth class.
He had a fibre diameter of 21.1 micron with a standard deviation of 3.4 micron and a comfort factor of 99.2 per cent.
The reserve grand champion strong wool ram was awarded to Lach River A20201, also exhibited by Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls.
He progressed from the ram showing no more than four permanent teeth in the August-shorn classes.
Grand champion Poll Merinos
Grand champion strong wool Poll Merino ram was awarded to Lach River Merinos, Darbys Falls, with Lach River M27318.
The March-shorn ram came up from the ram showing six teeth and over class and tested 21 micron.
He also measured a SD of 3 micron along with a comfort factor of 99.6pc.
August-shorn champions
In the Merinos, Lach River won the champion strong wool August-shorn ram with Lach River A20201, who progressed to be sashed the reserve grand champion strong wool ram.
The reserve champion strong wool August-shorn Merino ram was awarded to Greenland 23A20855, exhibited by Greenland Merino stud, Bungarby.
The ram tested a micron of 20.1, with a SD of 3.5 micron, a CV of 17.3pc and CF of 99.5pc.
He came out of the ram not showing more than four teeth class.
March-shorn champions
The champion strong wool ram was presented to Lach River M27323, who then went on to win grand champion strong wool Merino ram.
