Trailblazer Domonique Wyse begins her next chapter as the 2024 Young Woman

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
March 27 2024 - 7:00pm
Winner Domonique Wyse, Taree, and runner-up Paris Capell, Orange, are pictured with Murray Wilkinson's sheep dog Meg from Coolah and some of the 300 two- and three-year-old Greenland-blood Merino wethers owned by David and Belinda Davidson, Yarran Agriculture, Young, which have been part of this year's Sydney Royal Show evening entertainment. Photo: Karen Bailey
The sky is the limit for Domonique Wyse who has left an indelible mark on history as the first woman from Taree to be judged The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman.

Journalist

Journo based in Dubbo covering yarns across the Central West for The Land. Got a yarn? Flick me a message at elka.devney@theland.com.au

