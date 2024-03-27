Trailblazer Domonique Wyse begins her next chapter as the 2024 Young Woman

The sky is the limit for Domonique Wyse who has left an indelible mark on history as the first woman from Taree to be judged The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman.
There are many words that could be used to describe Domonique, she's an altruistic leader, staunch youth advocate, passionate agriculture teacher and trailblazer.
She's an individual who puts her hand up at every opportunity and encourages those around her to do so as well.
Without fail she'll make you laugh from the pits of your stomach, but she'll also inspire you to be a better individual.
A self described diamond in the rough, Domonique lights up every room she walks into, but does so with elegance and humility.
Overcome by emotion when she was named The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman for 2024, Domonique said she was "honoured and very excited for the year ahead".
"To do it for my town, my community and my region, it's something I'm very proud of and to be the first Taree Young Woman, I'll cherish that forever," she said.
As a budding agriculture teacher who recently relocated to Tamworth, Domonique leverages her position to encourage and foster the next generation of industry leaders.
"I studied agriculture via distance education when I was at school so I knew there was a need for it," she said.
"Teaching for me was a blend of both my passion for ag and education, I love the physical and theoretical side of it.
"There are some days I would love to go and be a drone tech and there is others where I'd love to move some stock, but that is the beauty, ag has a career for everyone.
"I run the cattle team both inside and outside of school hours at Tamworth High School and seeing the students have opportunities that they otherwise wouldn't have is special.
"The world derives from ag and I think if we don't start teaching our kids more and more then they're going to lose touch with it."
While Domonique's career as a teacher has only just begun, she's already thinking ahead with plans to expand her experience and obtain a secondary tertiary education in meat science.
Outside of school hours, you'll find Dominique on the footy field wearing a Tamworth Pirates jersey or volunteering at ag shows across the state through her role as ASC of NSW Next Generation vice-president.
She also enjoys showing and judging cattle as well as learning sign language.
"I haven't started a course, I've just been taking it slow and am on a self learning journey, but I know about 50 words in sign language," she said.
"There is a change in the syllabus and sign language is coming in, especially Indigenous sign language, which at the time I didn't even know.
"I wanted to learn a language and noticed that the deaf community was very high in Australia, so I thought why not help someone in my own backyard instead of learning a language I can only use overseas."
Reflecting on her experience as Taree Young Woman, Domonique said "the program is really about developing young rural women, especially those who don't have similar opportunities back home".
"It has definitely moved past a competition, it is program that has supported me and 14 beautiful women to showcase our regions," she said.
"The program hasn't changed who I am in any way, but it has given me more growth.
"The judges asked me in the interview, if I'm going to walk away from this what do I want to be remembered by, and my answer was that I was the driven one."
During her next 12 months, Domonique hopes to represent her local community, AgShows NSW, the RAS and the broader agricultural industry with passion.
"I really want to be that boots on the ground, volunteering and helping at our local ag shows because they've supported me so much, and within this role I have the capacity to give back," she said.
Paris Capell, Orange, said she was overwhelmed but deeply honoured to be announced as the runner-up.
"I'm really excited to get started and help soil judging get introduced into local shows, but also foster some other initiatives across the ag show space," she said.
"What gets me out of bed is knowing that I make a contribution to passing agriculture down to the next generation in the most vibrant and sustainable way that we can," Paris said.
Paris works as a project officer with the NSW Department of Primary Industries' climate vulnerability assessment and hopes to continue providing research and extension in agriculture.
Also the Central West Intrepid Landcare co-president, Central West Young Aggies general committee member and Orange Show Society committee member, Ms Capell expressed a deep passion for her regional community.
Outgoing 2023 Young Woman Florance McGufficke, Cooma, reflected on her experience.
"I've realised that true growth lies beyond the confines of our comfort zone and in moments of discomfort we discover our true purpose and hidden strengths," she said.
"It has been an experience of a lifetime and one that I will cherish forever."
