The 3G shutdown, Sydney Royal and renewable energy projects

Sydney Royal continues but things haven't stopped in other parts of the state.
We have been down at Sydney Olympic Park for the show but also covering a range of other stories.
Making news this week:
Neither the state agriculture minister nor the premier's office have confirmed whether there will be job cuts to the Department of Primary Industries. Stakeholders have held concerns this could be a possibility after the former director general Scott Hansen was sacked in January.
The rush is on to check if thousands of mobile phones and other electronic devices embedded in farm equipment will stay working when 3G networks shut down in the next six months. Farmers have already been caught out with service disruptions and telemetry failures in gear which they understood should not have been impacted by the changes.
The NSW government continues to forge ahead on its renewable energy plan with another 18 renewable energy assessments finalised throughout 2023 and another 29 renewable energy projects are in the planning process while a further 70 new projects are on the verge of being submitted for approval by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI).
A Bundella farmer has claimed his first Premer Shield and, in doing so, followed in his father's footsteps. After being named the winner of the Premer Sorghum Competition with his Resolute crop, Andrew Mitchell, Tamalie Farms, was also crowned the winner of the 2024 Premer Shield.
There was anticipation in the air as a much talked-about ram went under the shears for the production class at the Sydney Royal Show this morning. West Plains Zodiac, exhibited by West Plains stud, Delegate, was sashed the supreme Merino exhibit the day before and its total fleece weight was 19 kilograms.
Rob Hayward, a Quirindi veterinarian, who has helped more student vets get involved in the Sydney Royal Show presented with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Youth Medal. While the presentation was a relatively low-key affair, Mr Hayward's contribution has been anything but, with his encouragement of student vets at the show having begun in 2016.
The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman Domonique Wyse from Taree was featured on our cover this week. She came to Sydney to take home one title but instead will be returning to the Mid North Coast with another trophy for the hotly contested District Exhibit pumpkin bowls knockout.
In an unusual alignment of the stars last Friday, the eventual young auctioneer national champion Justin Oakenfull's race horse, Helcibell, was galloping in Race 6 at Scone - also taking a win - while he was on auction block in the competition.
The third trick was his mum, Jillian, a stock and station industry veteran of 42 years (with CL Squires and now AWN Squires) winning the Akubra in the ALPA Young Auctioneers Competition pick the winner competition. Oxley says nice work Justin's mum.
One of Oxley's cobbers was attending a wedding at Dungog and had travelled from the North West Slopes to be there.
The cobber decided to call into the butcher's shop for supplies and thought he would make a wry remark about the poor road conditions.
"We're proud of our roads," the butcher said.
"They're the worst in Australia," he added with the slightest of grins.
The world is working harder to bring equality in the sexes but two exhibitors in the Sydney Royal prime lamb competition took it to a new level.
Upon entering the ring, the pair were told by the judge they wouldn't win. Crestfallen they asked why not?
The judge said "you have bought ewes into the pair of rams class".
An associate of Oxley's wonders if this the start of the #ewetoo movement?
