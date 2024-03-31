Knowing your climate history a key piece of the puzzle

Anyone involved in farming for a long time knows instinctively how variable rainfall can be.
For relatively new farmers, most areas have rainfall records going back around 140 years, giving a picture of risks if we do some simple analyses.
These records need careful studying to appreciate how variable most Australian areas are.
Even long term monthly records can wrongly suggest past conditions may have been better than today.
For example, on our farm we received 30 millimetres this January - possibly useful rain.
However, it consisted of a well-spaced small event, which were of limited value as evaporation took most of the small spaced falls.
Decades can also be quite different.
In the past we have had runs of dry and wet summers, as well as runs of drier or wetter periods for almost any part of the year.
Understanding the probability of wet and dry periods is important for any property.
Long term trends commonly don't indicate big rainfall pattern changes.
Given the common inaccuracy of short term and seasonal forecasts, it's hard to get too carried away with what looks like subtle predicted change in rainfall pattern over the long term when there is typically much uncertainty (variability) in rainfall for the next weeks, months and years.
One way to better appreciate rainfall variability in a given area is to use the Australian CliMate app to explore various scenarios.
Probabilities are based on the last 120 years of rainfall records for most agricultural areas across Australia.
CliMate's development was funded by the Managing Climate Variability Program and developed by University of Southern Queensland's Dr David Freebairn.
A typical scenario to explore is: "what is the probability of receiving rains for autumn establishment of dual purpose winter crops?".
Using our property as an example, we aim to establish these from late February to late April to help ensure good winter feed.
Assuming good levels of stored fallow moisture and being lighter soils, a rainfall event over a couple of days of 10mm or more are needed for good crop establishment.
CliMate for our area - Purlewaugh - indicates we have a 98 per cent chance of receiving that amount of rain in that time frame.
If we had not conserved much fallow moisture, perhaps 20mm would be required for establishment.
The probability of receiving 20mm in this period drops to 77pc.
If our soil type for winter grazing crops was a heavy loam, plus not a lot of stored soil moisture, required rain would be at least 35mm.
The probability of receiving this much rain drops to 50pc, which means half of the years would be missing good winter feed from these crops.
CliMate can also assess many other climate related probabilities such as long term trends for specific periods or for the entire year.
Again, in our example, CliMate shows a slight increase in annual rainfall in the last 120 years.
This slight trend has occurred in many central and northern NSW areas.
Climate change or climate variability, it all helps to assess what's trending and what are the risks of achieving certain conditions.
One advantage of CliMate is that it allows us to use one's own rules or model to assess risk, similar as used for assessing chances of establishing early sown crops.
Note that CliMate's future is clouded with no funding to support even modest maintenance. There have been 20,000 registered users since its release in 2013, with over 100,000 analyses annually.
The app's most popular analysis was 'how's the season?' followed by 'how often?' and 'how's the past?'.
This knowledge (rainfall records, climate analysis) helps reinforce the need for good farming practises and pasture management to suit the enormous weather variability.
A big reason there has been a shift across the state to tropical grasses plus winter legumes compared to winter annuals only or temperate perennials is because they better fit the environmental conditions.
More stored fodder, drought action plans and better water systems are all part of better coping with our variable environment.
