Three dead in crashes over Easter long weekend

Three people have died over the Easter long weekend in three separate crashes in regional NSW.
A man died following a single-vehicle crash on Friday, March 29.
Emergency services were called to Boxyards Road, Booligal, about 75 kilometres north of Hay, just after 8pm on Friday following reports of an ATV crash, police said in a statement.
"Officers from Murrumbidgee Police District were told an ATV was being ridden westbound, when the rider reportedly swerved to avoid a collision with a kangaroo and flipped," the statement read.
"Witnesses and police performed CPR on the 54-year-old man until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene."
A crime scene was established, and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
On Saturday, March 30, a motorcyclist died after a crash involving a B-double in the Snowy Mountains.
Emergency services were called to the Snowy Mountains Highway near Kiandra, about 90km north of Cooma, at roughly 11.15am and found the male rider had died at the scene, police said in a statement.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District took the male driver of the truck to Cooma Hospital for mandatory testing.
The Snowy Mountains Highway was closed for some hours while the scene was examined and the wreckage cleared.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
On Sunday, March 31, a man died following a single-vehicle crash in South Gundagai.
Emergency services responded to reports a car had collided with a tree along Edwardstown Road, South Gundagai, at roughly 2.15pm, police said in a statement.
"The 69-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene," the statement read.
"Officers from Riverina Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident."
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
