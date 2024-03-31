The Land

Three dead in crashes over Easter long weekend

April 1 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three people have died over the Easter long weekend in three separate crashes in regional NSW. File picture
Three people have died over the Easter long weekend in three separate crashes in regional NSW. File picture

Three people have died over the Easter long weekend in three separate crashes in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.