Punter takes the long view on insecticides

April 2 2024 - 3:00pm
Bio-Gene Technology is searching for a partner to use its Flavocide as an insecticide for stored grain. Picture via Shutterstock
Having decided two weeks ago to be patient with his Bio-Gene Technology shares (ASX code BGT), the Punter has now decided to be courageously patient.

