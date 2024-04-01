Man dies, another in critical condition after ATV rollover

A man has died after an ATV rolled in the Hunter region over the weekend.
Emergency services were called to a fire trail, on Crown Land in Cooranbong, following reports a two-seater ATV had crashed at roughly 7pm on Sunday, March 31, police said in a statement.
"The passenger - a 35-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene," the statement read.
"The driver a - 30-year-old man - was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition.
"Officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District established a crime scene which was forensically examined by specialist police form the Crash Investigation Unit."
Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
