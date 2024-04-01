Woman dead, man in critical condition, after Newell Highway crash

A woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Central West NSW.
Emergency services responded to reports a sedan and a ute collided at the intersection of the Newell Highway and Ashburnham Road, Daroobalgie, approximately 20 kilometres south of Parkes, on Monday, April 1 at roughly 4.15pm, police said in a statement.
"A passenger in the sedan - an 83-year-old woman - died at the scene prior to the arrival of emergency services," the statement read.
"The 83-year-old male driver was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
"The 52-year-old male driver of the utility and three passengers - two men aged 58 and 56 along with a 39-year-old woman - were also treated by paramedics.
"All occupants of the utility were taken to Forbes Hospital for minor injuries with the driver undergoing mandatory testing."
Police established a crime scene that was examined by specialist police and detectives have commenced an investigation into the matter.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.