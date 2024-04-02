Wingarra: Step straight into a highly developed, drought-proof farm

Wingarra is being presented as a opportunity to step straight into a highly developed, drought-proof farm within easy commuting distance of Sydney.
Set in the emerald green Bylong Valley beneath high sandstone escarpments, the picturesque 910 hectare (2249 acre) property sits on the favoured western side of the valley along the Growee River.
The vendors are former Carbon Farmer of the Year and Landcare Primary Producer Champion, Tim Woods, and Jeannine Biviano, a former Telstra Business Woman of the Year who commutes weekly to Sydney.
Wingarra is expected to attract offers of more than $11 million.
"This property is a hidden gem, set in soft country with amazing bird and insect life - only three and half hours to Sydney over the Blue Mountains, or two hours to Newcastle and then an easy drive down the M1," Ms Biviano said.
Wingarra has a 419 megalitre ground water entitlement and 110ha (272 acres) of irrigation, backed by an average annual rainfall of 606mm (24 inches).
Travelling irrigators are used to water lucerne and other high performance pastures including phalaris and premier digit grass to produce year-round forage for livestock.
The property is currently running 1000 Suffolk ewes in a self-replacing flock producing trade and export lambs, alongside 260 Angus breeders in a winter calving operation, with all heifers retained until they are classed and pregnancy testing.
Mr Woods said the Bylong Valley was an iconic geological formation on the eastern side of the Great Dividing Range.
"The sandstone rim has eroded into the valley over time to produce a magnificent fertile, free-draining alluvial sandy loam that is several metres deep in parts of Wingarra and is highly mineralised," Mr Woods said.
"The mixed pasture sward has the ability to sustain stock and respond quickly to rainfall events regardless of timing, which has allowed us to increase the property's carrying capacity."
The property is well set up with laneways and there are two sets of cattle yards, a two stand shearing shed with covered sheep yards, hay sheds, machinery sheds, workshop and silos.
There is also a three bedroom sandstone home as well as two two-bedroom houses well suited to owners, staff or as rentals.
Wingarra is one of the earliest settled properties in the Bylong Valley, which is reflected in the beautifully restored 1865 sandstone stables.
A second set of fully functioning Bessa brick stables built in the 1950s with the property previously run as a Thoroughbred breeding operation.
LAWD senior director Col Medway said Wingarra was an outstanding farming, fattening and breeding holding, and said the vendors were open to the sale of the livestock as part of the transaction.
"This property is exceptionally well improved and lends itself to a variety of enterprises in a remarkable location," Mr Medway said.
"Everything is complete, so the new buyer will walk into an unbelievable opportunity."
Wingarra is situated 90km east of Mudgee, 44km north of Rylstone and 290km north west of Sydney. There mobile phone coverage across the property.
Expressions of interest close on May 16.
Contact LAWD Senior Directors, Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Daniel McCulloch, 0429 613 332, LAWD.
