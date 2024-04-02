The Land
Home/Agribusiness

RLX acquires New South Wales saleyard in expansion

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated April 2 2024 - 2:23pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional Livestock Exchanges chief executive officer Brett Freer. Picture supplied
Regional Livestock Exchanges chief executive officer Brett Freer. Picture supplied

Regional Livestock Exchanges (RLX) has reached financial close on an agreement to acquire two new saleyard facilities in Victoria and New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.