Passionate teacher creates buzz for agriculture in Sydney school

Every individual has had one teacher who sparked a flame of passion, reshaped their perspective of the world and believed in them before they could believe in themselves.
For Marian Catholic College, Kenthurst, agriculture students, that teacher is Sky Van Den Berge.
In just 12 years, Sky has grown the school's agriculture program from the ground up, increasing the involvement of Year 9 to 12 students from 10 to 75.
With access to alpacas, sheep, European bees, aquaponics, chickens, ducks, dairy calves, orchards, vegetable garden beds and an iFarm at the school's farm, students gain a unique hands-on agricultural experience.
A majority of Sky's students live in Sydney's suburbs with little or no prior understanding of the paddock to plate process.
"As the hills area is getting very built up and most of our students come from Kellyville and Rouse Hill with very tiny backyards, students have little knowledge of where their food comes from," she said.
"This also includes very few practical skills such as locking a paddock or putting on a hose fitting.
"Due to this change in society, I feel it is more important than ever to provide an education about agriculture and give students the opportunity to fall in love with the subject."
Each year Marian Catholic College has consistently achieved outstanding HSC results, placing well above the state average, with agriculture often their highest performing subject.
Graduates have gone on to work in equine health, veterinary science, agribusiness, zoo keeping as well as agricultural research and development, proving you don't need to live in the bush to excel in the industry.
"Students are completely involved and immersed in every part of production and maintenance on the farm as we do not have a farm assistant," Sky said.
"Whilst we do not raise steers and compete in hoof and hook competitions, we do have European bee hives which many other schools do not.
"The students make the frames, hives and 100 per cent maintain the bees which are fully studied. We've even had a number of students purchase their own bees."
Sky, who owns 30 hives of her own, always wanted to implement a hive at the school.
It became a reality when a past principal heard about the bee crisis on the radio.
Since then, the program has taken off at full flight with three hives currently onsite at the school.
From the hive to the shelf, students gain a holistic understanding of biosecurity, production and marketing as they collect, package and sell their own labelled honey.
In total, Marian Catholic College sells 450 dozen eggs a year to staff, as well as a copious amount of fresh honey and honeycomb.
Introducing the humble yet intricate world of bees has paid off in spades for the school as student interest in agriculture has grown exponentially.
Often it's the smallest seeds of innovation that ignite an individual's passion.
