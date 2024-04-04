Impressive Mackenzie Point delivers 'top of the world views' | Video

New England property Mackenzie Point features stunning views across the historic town of Tenterfield and surrounding mountain ranges.
Located on Mount Mackenzie Road and only minutes drive from town, the 362 hectare (893 acre) property is described as being equal parts lifestyle and livestock.
The north easterly positioned three bedroom, two bathroom homestead features panoramic views from most rooms, giving a feeling of standing on top of the world.
The homestead also features a number of shady verandahs and alcoves that also take advantage of the magnificent backdrop.
No expense was spared during the design and construction on the home by vendors Jeff and Lyn Gray.
All of the walls and ceiling are fully insulated and quality fittings and fixtures have been used throughout.
Each of the bedrooms feature spacious built-in wardrobes and Crimsafe screens are fitted to all windows and doors.
The property also has plenty of other infrastructure including a five bay office shed, which has a self-contained residence, a five bay vehicle shed, five bay machinery shed, hay shed, wood shed and horse shelters.
As a livestock business, Mackenzie Point has also benefited from more than a decade of soil and pasture management, which has enabled the production of show winning, heavy weight prime bullocks.
The well watered property has excellent shelter and both fertiliser and clover seed has been regularly sown in the well fenced grazing paddocks.
There are also two sets of cattle yards connected by a central laneway.
Mackenzie Point will be auctioned in Tenterfield on May 3.
Contact Bruce Birch, 0428 363 063, Birch Rural, or Mark Clothier, 0459 111 083, Ray White, Tenterfield.
