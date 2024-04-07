Centenarian farmer's years of wisdom priceless

Most farming areas have senior farmers. Their knowledge contributes greatly to our ability to manage our properties in the best way possible.
Our district's oldest farmer, Bill Wilkin, is such a well-respected farmer.
He recently turned 100 and has always been a farmer.
Bill came from a family dairy farm in South Australia on the Murray, then went to Crystal Brook, SA, in 1943, and then to Talgai, at Purlewaugh, in Central West NSW in 1962; 62 years ago.
He was in the air force for three years and a Second World War returned serviceman.
Bill was one of 70 South Australian farming families that moved to the Warrumbungle area in the 1960s, largely seeking more land as SA farming areas were limited and expensive (in that era's values).
For example, their Crystal Brook farm (370 millimetre average annual rainfall) sold for $138 per hectare and they purchased Talgai (625mm average annual rainfall), which was a much larger area, less developed with greater potential for development at $20/ha.
Back in the 1960s few farmers in many central north NSW areas used much fertiliser on their crops and most none on their pastures.
Bill, coming from an area where fertiliser use in crops and pastures was the norm, immediately tested if it was needed on his new property.
His first wheat crop yielded 2 tonnes per hectare (10 bags acre) where single super was applied but only 1.4t/ha (7 bags acre) where not used.
Where fertiliser spilt when loading into the combine, clover growth increased dramatically.
Bill thereafter became a strong advocate for fertiliser use in pastures and crops and this played a major role in his success.
His property, like most of the Coonabarabran and surrounding areas, via research proved to have soil deficiencies like phosphorus and sulphur, and for cropping also nitrogen.
Unaddressed, these contributed enormously to lost productivity, as well as contributing to overgrazing, soil erosion and degradation of farm land.
Understanding the enormous variability in climate was a key agriculture aspect Bill emphasised to me in a recent discussion I had with him and his son Lindsay, also a lifetime farmer.
He noted he had been through many droughts, floods, periods of extreme heat, as well abnormal runs of frosts.
A farmer - in the past, the present, as well as the future - he stressed needs to be aware of this variability and to have management strategies, like efficient fallow moisture storage, to cope with this aspect.
Bill, like many of our past and present senior successful farmers, played a major part, in community activities and farm leadership.
For decades he represented his area as president of the local farmers association (in various decades under the banners of UFWA, LGPA and NSW Farmers) at both local and regional levels.
If farmers are not locally well represented, at all levels, our interests are going to be trampled.
Even today Bill remains active in many areas including as a golf player. He also has held positions such as the local hall committee and fire brigade.
Innovation was, and still is, important for Bill and his family.
Much of the Purlewaugh district, around 50 per cent, is acidic in the top and sub soil and not greatly suited to traditional crops like wheat and pastures like lucerne.
In 1962, knowledge about acid soils was limited. However, farmers like Bill quickly and actively engaged in joining with research to better manage these soils.
Bill - married to Betty Maitland, Barmedman, for 72 years - and family, especially sons Lindsay and Graeme and now also grandson Alex, were early adopters of acid soil tolerant pastures like serradella Consol lovegrass and Premier digit grass.
Early essential developments for property upgrading also included successfully eliminating regrowth, a major district issue if not successfully budgeted for and managed.
They were also early successful growers of sunflowers.
Doing jobs on time and quickly when conditions suit, such as crop and pasture sowing and harvesting, has always been an important part of Bill's approach to farming and other activities.
Miss a sowing opportunity and it may be a long time before suitable conditions again occur he stressed.
Bill remains active and fully involved in many aspects of community life.
