Maitland Angus autumn sale delivers best yarding despite a patchy season

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 5 2024 - 6:30am
Donna and Peter Crawford from SR Crawford and Sons, Congewai, sold Angus steers with Sugarloaf blood, 371.5kg for $1300 at 349c/kg.
Maitland yarded 1500 head of mainly Angus weaner cattle in a first for the lower Hunter with Bowe and Lidbury director Tony Bowe describing the yarding as the best he's seen for the district.

