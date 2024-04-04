Maitland Angus autumn sale delivers best yarding despite a patchy season

Maitland yarded 1500 head of mainly Angus weaner cattle in a first for the lower Hunter with Bowe and Lidbury director Tony Bowe describing the yarding as the best he's seen for the district.
Angus steers sold to a top of $1320 for the heaviest pen and up to 420 cents a kilogram for the lighter calves.
Heifers sold to $1100.
Leading the offering were Donna and Peter Crawford from SR Crawford and Sons, Congewai, who sold Angus steers with Sugarloaf blood, 10 months old at 371.5kg for $1300 at 349c/kg.
Jamie Grosser, Boambee Angus manager at Seaham, sold Angus steers sporting Rennylea, Knowla and Boambee blood, 278kg that brought $1170 or 421c/kg, going for backgrounding in Queensland.
The weaner steers, seven months off first calf heifers, grew up in a green drought for that part of the lower Hunter, where patchy summer conditions delivered a mixed bag of conditions.
"We haven't had grass when we need it," Mr Grosser said.
For Roy and Gill Harris, Chads Creek, the season has been a blessing with "so much rain".
It's our best season in 27 years," Mr Harris said. "It's really green."
The couple brought 50 weaners to the Maitland and sold their heaviest steers, with Sugarloaf blood, 321kg for $1250 at 389c/kg.
Murray and Margaret Brooker, Vacy in the Summer Hill basin, sold Angus steers 331.5kg at 377c/kg that made $1250, going to Queensland.
"We've had a good season for grass but lack water," he said.
Regular Maitland vendors Les and Sue Malone sold the heaviest Angus steers to the top sale price, 435kg for $1320.
Barry Shearman, R and B Livestock at Fullerton Cove, sold Angus steers with Boambee and Sugarloaf blood 360kg for $1280.
Nick Cameron with Railee White, Sugarloaf, sold Angus steers sited by Knowla Payload - the top priced 2019 bull bought second hand for $14,000 to sire literally hundreds of calves with enormous success, making $1260 for 300kg at 420c/kg headed to Nevertire through Knowla principal James Laurie.
Macka's Pastoral, Salt Ash, sold Angus steers with Coolie, Knowla, Sugarloaf, Curracabark and their own blood to a top of $1250 for 323kg going to Queensland.
Tomkat Pastoral, Bunyah, sold Angus steers with Knowla, Texas, Ascot and Parhfinder blood 309kg for $1260 going onto Macquarie lowlands at Nevertire.
Allynbrook Park, Allynbrook, sold steers with Sugarloaf and 3R blood 315kg for $1250.
A and J Relf, Warrigal at Wingham, sold steers with Knowla blood 294.6kg for $1200 going to Brad Hanmer, Glen Martin, where they will grow right out.
"We bought at the peak of prices before and made a little so these prices are great," he said.
Angus heifers with Sugarloaf and KO blood from Dopmina at Osterley, sold to $1100 for 358kg.
The Crawford family at Congewoi sold Angus heifers with Sugarloaf blood, $355.5kg for $1070.
Noah Lakes Farm sold Angus heifers with Boambee blood 333.5kg for $1040 going back to the paddock at Singleton.
The sale was conducted by Bowe and Lidbury.
