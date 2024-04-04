Driver dies in hospital following highway crash

A man has died in hospital following a crash in the Upper Hunter yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the New England Highway at Wingen, about 18 kilometres north of Scone, following reports of a crash just after midday on Thursday, April 4, police said in a statement.
"Initial inquiries suggest that a Volvo semi-trailer and Toyota Landcruiser towing a caravan collided in the northbound lanes, before colliding with an oncoming Isuzu truck in the southbound lane," the statement read.
"Officers attached to Hunter Valley Police District, NSW Ambulance paramedics and RFS firefighters attended the scene and rendered aid to the occupants of the vehicles.
"The Isuzu driver - a 41-year-old man - was freed from the vehicle by emergency services. He sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition; however, died in hospital early this morning [Friday, April 5].
"The Toyota driver - a 63-year-old man - was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition, while his 60-year-old female passenger taken by ambulance to the same hospital in a stable condition.
"The Volvo driver - a 60-year-old man - was treated at the scene for shock and taken to Muswellbrook Hospital for mandatory testing."
A crime scene was established with the New England Highway closed in both directions for several hours.
Specialist officers attached to the Crash Investigation Unit examined the scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam vision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
