Rain, a retirement and cattle sales in this week's Getting the Upper Land

Over the next week The Land team will be hitting the road with weaner sales throughout the state a feature.
We'll also be covering the Collie Goat Production Field Day as well as a number of bull sales.
Meanwhile, making news this week:
Nationals MP Adam Marshall will step down next month after 20 years in politics. The 39-year-old is a former agriculture and western NSW minister. His resignation will force the safe Nationals seat of Northern Tablelands to a by-election.
Cases of three-day sickness continue to sweep through the state, with South Coast dairy farmers saying it's the worst they've seen since 1975. One producer reported it has impacted about 80pc of his herd, while a further six cases were confirmed at the Sydney Royal despite entries being impacted by the disease.
Heavy rain did not deter buyers at JAD Speckle Park's on-property sale at Yeoval on Friday. The stud recorded a full clearance with bulls selling to a top of $27,000 and demand remaining strong throughout the catalogue.
The Premer and District Twilight Cricket Competition wrapped up over a week ago. Watchers were given a show with a tight finish to the competition which provides plenty of positives to those who play.
Hughie well and truly sent down the rain in Dubbo on Friday during the monthly store cattle sale which saw 1760 head yarded. Buyers from as far as Lightning Ridge, Orange and Condobolin proved tough competition. Despite a mixed quality yarding the market held firm with prices relatively unchanged compared to last month's store sale.
In the north, 5315 head were yarded at the 2024 Virbac Weaner Challenge and Feature Sale. The market remained strong as a high quality pen of Charolais heifers that tipped the sales at more than 330 kilograms topped the sale at $1410. An excellent quality pen of Charolais steers also made $1410.
Oxley was ringside at Sydney Royal watching as the handlers and cattle entered the ring for their class.
He spotted the leader, who was hardly making the most of the green, and a bemused steward encouraged him to walk further at each end to make better use of the space.
The message was lost, and the handler once again cut short his path around the top of the ring.
"I know I told you to stay away from the bar," the steward called, referring to the bar at one end of the cattle ring. "But you can go a little bit closer!"
One of Oxley's colleagues was covering the young beef cattle judges state finals at Sydney Royal Show where one of the contestants included a rather peculiar thank you.
It wasn't until all the competitors had given their views that the over judge commented that someone had obviously been doing their responsible service of alcohol recently and thanked the RSA in their speech, instead of the RAS.
One of Oxley's disciples was watching the judging of some sheep and felt the conditions were close, maybe even muggy.
As one of the judges approached the refreshment area for a cooling beverage, a steward offered him a drink. "Water or coke?" was the question.
"Coke, thanks; you don't get a rig like this by drinking water," was the reply, as the producer referred to his good "spring of rib".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.