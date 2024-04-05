Dubbo's store sale market held firm as more than 60mm of rain hit the ground

Following localised falls of more than 60 millimetres quality bred steers and heifers were well sought after at the monthly Dubbo store cattle sale.
Angus weaner steers and heifers made up the bulk of the 1760 head yarding with buyers from Coolah, Orange, Condobolin, Forbes, Lightning Ridge and the local area in attendance.
Peter Milling and Company Livestock agent Danny Tink, Dubbo, said the sale featured some good lines of well bred steers and heifers however overall, it was a mixed yarding.
"The sale certainly catered to most people, however if people were picking out quality cattle it did demand a bit of a premium," he said.
"A lot of people were banking on this good rain and if anyone got oates or fodder crop in I suppose in six to eight weeks they'll have a bit of crop feed which these cattle will go on.
"There was some lighter plainer conditioned cows and calves in particular, however I think overall it was a pretty strong sale.
"The prices were in line with the prime market, which we saw jump 30 cents on Thursday, and that was reflective in the store sale.
"There were certainly no disappointments, when it is raining at a store sale you don't seem to find a cheap market."
Weaner steers less than 200 kilograms sold from $250 to $790 a head, while those from 200kg to 280kg attracted bids from $715 to $1240.
Weaner steers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg made $1250 to $1290.
In the weaner heifers, those less than 200kg attracted bids from $410 to $600 while those from 200kg to 280kg made $520 to $950.
Weaner heifers that weighed from 280kg to 330kg sold from $850 to $890.
Yearling steers less than 330kg made from $640 to $1250, while those from 330kg to 400kg attracted bids from $900 to $1350.
Yearling heifers that weighed less than 330kg made from $690 to $825.
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers attracted bids from $1000 to $1595 and cows with calves sold from $1010 to $2400.
Cows that weighed less than 400kg made $521 to $760, while those that tipped the scales at more than 400kg made $1340.
Robert Turnbull, Bando, Lightning Ridge, purchased 18, TeMania-blood, Angus PTIC heifers for $1350.
Mr Turnbull said he purchased the pen to build up his breeding herd.
"I destocked all of my cattle back in the drought so I'm starting to get back into them again," he said.
Terry Cockayne, Bellmore, Dunedoo, sold 12 Narranmore-blood, Angus steers, for $1290 to Peter Hicks, Cambridge, Dubbo.
The same vendor also sold 10 Narranmore-blood, Angus steers for $1240, as well as a pen of 11 Narranmore-blood, Angus steers for $1250 to Mr Hicks.
In total Mr Hicks purchased a draft of 45 Angus steers and seven Angus/Hereford steers from Mr Cockayne.
Mr Hicks said he plans to "see what the season brings and put a bit of size onto them."
Hope Royal, Wellington, sold nine, five-to-nine-month-old, vendor bred, Angus steers for $1050.
Emmagool Pastoral, Dubbo, sold 18, four-to-seven-month old, TeMania-blood, Angus heifers for $940 as well as a pen of 33, four-to-seven-month-old, TeMania-blood, Angus heifers for $830.
David Cook, Leura, Dubbo, sold 29, six-to-eight-month old, Gowan Green-blood, Angus heifers for $600.
The same vendor also sold a lighter pen of eight, six-to-eight-month old, Gowan Green-blood, Angus heifers for $550.
The sale was conducted by Dubbo Stock and Station Agents Pty Ltd.
