Dubbo's store sale market held firm as more than 60mm of rain hit the ground

Elka Devney
Elka Devney
Updated April 5 2024 - 6:12pm, first published 6:08pm
Robert Turnbull, Bando, Lightning Ridge, purchased 18, TeMania-blood, Angus PTIC heifers for $1350. Picture by Elka Devney
Following localised falls of more than 60 millimetres quality bred steers and heifers were well sought after at the monthly Dubbo store cattle sale.

