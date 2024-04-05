Premier Angus at Glen Innes lifts the market

The pick of the drop for the Angus breed at Glen Innes tempted buyers previously unprepared to pay the market price.
However, good breeding and a sound finish to the growing season produced results too good to pass up.
Angus calves numbering 2467 head were yarded at the Colin Say and Co premier weaner event after heavy rain on Friday, with the best weaner steers making $1567 a head, heaviest yearling to $1582 and top yearling heifer to $1503.
Angus steers 394kg caught a bid of 388c/kg or $1528 for Sam and Erica Ulrick, Wards Mistake, headed for backgrounding through Stanbroke.
Champion pen of Angus steers made $1435 for Terry and Carol Sloman, Dundee, 343kg at 418c/kg going to Dorrigo.
The lead pen of Angus steers from James Gresham, Elgin, EU accredited and sporting Highland Court and Mundoo blood, 343kg, made 404c/kg or $1385.
Lighter steers made to 450c/kg.
As an example of the market spread, steers 200 to 280kg, 507hd, averaged 409c/kg or $1243 and reached a top of 424c/kg and $1359.
Steers 280-330kg, 767hd, averaged 399c/kg or $1419 and topped at 418c/kg and $1567.
Heifers 200-280kg, 471hd, averaged 344c/kg or $840 and reached a high of 360c/kg and $955.
Heifers 280-330kg, 193 head, averaged 331c/kg or $1007 to reach 346c/kg and $1110.
Some of the regular traders considered their buying carefully, with feedlot prices dropping by 10c/kg last week while the better weaner sales lifted prices four times that much in response to demand for New England calves.
Coonamble agent Peter O'Connor came to the sale hoping to buy lighter calves more suited to western growing potential.
"A lot of these cattle are too far forward in store condition for our tastes," he said at the start of the sale, only to buy up some of the better lines.
"You don't see quality like these," he said, noting the yarding was the best he had seen in Glen Innes for a long time.
The comment was backed up by selling agency Colin Say and Co director, Shad Bailey.
"They were as god a run as I've seen in my 20 years," Mr Bailey said.
Not all producers enjoyed a positive season and many were hand feeding during a dry spring, but since the start of summer the rains have generally been consistent.
"What these calves have done in the last six weeks has been remarkable," Mr Bailey said.
Royce and Fiona Meyer, Glen Elgin, sold 107 steers sporting Dulverton blood with their heaviest pen 338kg making 408c/kg or $1379, going to Queensland for backgrounding.
Their lighter calves 271kg made 426c/kg or $1154.
"We've had 23 inches since November," said Royce Meyer. "But we've had our share of challenges with three-day sickness, pink-eye and Buffalo fly."
Allan Fletcher, Furracabad, sold all his weaners this year: 90 steers and 80 heifers with the lead pen of steers 324kg making 414c/kg or $1341, staying on the New England for backgrounding.
Another pen 353kg made 396c/kg or $1398.
The grazier was pleased to be rid of them ahead of winter.
"They have better weight this year but it has been a tough season," he said.
Bob and Maree Austen, with country at Chambigne and Pinkett, sold weaned Angus steers with Sara Park blood, 6-10 months, 316kg for 396c/kg or $1251, staying on the New England for backgrounding.
Better-doing black baldy yearling steers from Barry and Julianne Grob, Riverdene at Shannon Vale, 405kg, made 386c/kg or $1563.
Their champion pen of heifers topped that portion of the market at $1085 for 329kg at 330c/kg.
Allan Fletcher, Furracabad, sold Angus heifers 347kg for 312c/kg or $1082 to go back to the paddock at Pinkett through the Wormsley family.
Mr Fletcher's lighter heifers sold to $1062 for 307kg at 346c/kg to grow out as breeders in the Coonamble district.
The sale was conducted by Colin Say and Co, Glen Innes.
