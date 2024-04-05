The Land
Premier Angus at Glen Innes lifts the market

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 5 2024
Royce and Fiona Meyer, Glen Elgin, sold 107 steers with Dulverton blood with their heaviest pen 338kg making 408c/kg or $1379, going to Queensland for backgrounding.
The pick of the drop for the Angus breed at Glen Innes tempted buyers previously unprepared to pay the market price.

