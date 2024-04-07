The Land
Million dollar glory for Gorrel as Asgarda wins Country Championships Final

By Matt Malone
April 7 2024 - 3:03pm
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel is all smiles with Asgarda after their win in the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick on Saturday. Picture supplied
Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel is all smiles with Asgarda after their win in the $1 million Country Championships Final at Randwick on Saturday. Picture supplied

WAGGA trainer Doug Gorrel said it was a dream come true as Asgarda provided him with his biggest moment in racing when claiming the $1 million Country Championships at Randwick on Saturday.

