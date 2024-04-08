Selling shares to boost money in the bank

ALS Ltd (ASX code ALQ) started life in Brisbane as Australian Laboratory Services in 1976 providing testing services to the mining industry.
It is now a global giant and does testing on minerals, food, pharmaceuticals, air, water along with environmental monitoring.
There is no doubt there is increasing demand for testing and quality assurance, particularly in the environmental and commodity fields, and ALS has been expanding its services in these areas. However, it has done so recently mainly by acquiring smaller companies around the world.
In the six months to the end of September, revenue rose 7.4 per cent to $1285 million but only 0.7pc was organic growth, while more than half the gain reflected foreign exchange gains on its overseas revenue. Net profit was down 9.4pc and the interim dividend cut to 19.6 cents from 20.3 cents.
The difficulty with expansion by acquisition is it tends to increase debt significantly, at least in the short term. Last month it spent $225m to buy York Analytical Laboratories in the US and Wessling Holding in Europe, using existing bank facilities. That pushed its debt to the top end of its target range. At the end of September it had total liabilities of $1.9 billion against total assets of $3.2b.
The annual results are due next month but the Punter has decided to sell his ALS at a small profit to boost his cash balance.
Meanwhile, he has placed an order to buy back his 400 Nufarm shares (NUF) at 5.32, slightly below the price he sold them for last month. It seems the recent gyrations in the share price reflect substantial trading in NUF by large investors.
Recent deals include Firetrail Investments, a Sydney-based boutique investment company, which last month upped its stake in NUF from 5pc to 8pc, while LI Capital has cut its holding from 13pc to 11.5pc.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.