The Land
Home/Markets

Quality Grafton heifers lift in price

JB
By Jamie Brown
April 8 2024 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The McGuire family of Dorrigo were chosen as vendors of the week at Grafton store sale with their offering of 53 sappy calves, 321.7kg, which topped at 370c/kg for a pen of six Simmental-cross steers to gross $1190. Photo supplied.
The McGuire family of Dorrigo were chosen as vendors of the week at Grafton store sale with their offering of 53 sappy calves, 321.7kg, which topped at 370c/kg for a pen of six Simmental-cross steers to gross $1190. Photo supplied.

There were 1529 head of store cattle yarded at Grafton on Thursday with calves going north of the border and west of the range.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.