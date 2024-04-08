Quality Grafton heifers lift in price

There were 1529 head of store cattle yarded at Grafton on Thursday with calves going north of the border and west of the range.
Weaner steers 200 to 300 kilograms, 514 head, averaged 363c/kg or $910 and topped at 444c/kg and $1158.
Steers 300-400kg, 230hd, averaged 344c/kg or $1135 to reach 390c/kg and $1336.
Heaviest grown steers made to $1570.
Weaner heifers 200-300kg, 267hd, averaged 286.7c/kg or $711 and reached top bids of 350c/kg and $975.
Heaviest heifers brought up to $1275.
Cows averaged 221c/kg or $1035 and sold to 252c/kg and $1638.
Cows with calves sold liveweight averaged $1190 making up to $1420.
The McGuire family of Dorrigo were chosen as vendors of the week with their offering of 53 sappy calves, 321.7kg, which topped at 370c/kg for a pen of six Simmental-cross steers to gross $1190.
Charolais cross heifers from Mark and Michelle Donaldson, Yeoman Pastoral at Nymboida, made 350c/kg for 231kg or $809, going for backgrounding.
"The good Euro and Angus heifers were 30-50c/kg dearer," noted agent and auctioneer Mitch Donovan.
Light Angus steers sold to 450c/kg for 171kg from Warren and Wendy Woods, Ulmarra.
Best Angus cows pregnancy tested in calf sold to 310c/kg to make $1474 for Sumo Cattle Co.
The sale was conducted by the team from Donovan Livestock and Property.
