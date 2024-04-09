Students discover careers in agricultural technology

Over 100 high school students from across New South Wales got a taste of the exciting world of agricultural technology at the AgTech and Careers Expo held at the Australian Agriculture Centre (AAC) recently.
The two-day event, held on April 2-3, aimed to bridge the gap between students' interest in agriculture and their awareness of the diverse career paths available.
Lewis Lindsay, a student from a farm near Canberra, was particularly impressed by the expo's drone demonstrations on irrigation and fertiliser application.
Darcy Cleary, a year 11 student from Karabah High School, came away with a newfound understanding of environmental issues in agriculture and the connection between pasture management and how they impact carbon storage and biodiversity.
"I enjoyed learning about the pasture and all the levels, and how to determine what the cow can use in the paddock," he said.
The expo was developed based on research by the AAC that highlighted a disconnect between students' willingness to pursue careers in agriculture and their knowledge of the specific opportunities available.
Many students, particularly those from regional areas, were not aware of the roles beyond traditional farming.
AAC director Jo Marshall said it was great to see students and teachers come from all over NSW and go home appreciative of the content that was provided and all that has been learnt with a keen interest to be involved again in 2025.
The event featured a wide range of exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies and diverse career pathswithin the agricultural sector.
Students interacted with representatives from Tilt Renewables, an electricity generation company, XAG Drones, Local Land Services, Divalls Earthmoving and Bulk Haulage, and Country Universities Centre.
Additionally, mental health workers, university representatives from the extended Reality Centre at Charles Sturt University and the Australian National University, and companies focused on sustainable practices like CarbonFix and Electric Offroad Bikes were all present.
John Feehan from SoilCam, a company utilising dung beetles for soil health improvement, also offered insights into this innovative approach.
