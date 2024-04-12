The Land

Trainer has no plans to retire

By Kim Woods
April 13 2024 - 8:00am
Peter Clancy with apprentice Caine Stuart and gelding The Clan at Sona Lodge. Photo: Kim Woods
Peter Clancy with filly, Migjet, in the stables at Sona Lodge.
Octogenarian Peter Clancy is simply "Mr Racing" - the racehorse trainer and breeder has been the mainstay and face of the industry in the Leeton area for more than 60 years.

