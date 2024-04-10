Dry years also provide perfect conditions for liver fluke to thrive

Producers are reminded to stay vigilant when it comes to protecting stock against liver fluke.
ParaBoss held a webinar on the parasite earlier this week, led by Dr Nichola Calvani, School of Veterinary Science, University of Sydney.
Dr Calvani said there were three stages of the disease; acute, sub acute, and chronic.
"We see chronic infections mainly in cattle," she said.
"Cattle can build a bit of an immune response against these parasites, so they tend to have these losses that are very low grade and persistent over time."
Acute cases had significant losses early on and were often seen in sheep.
Dr Calvani said those cases often occurred when going from a good year to drought conditions.
Animals became infected by eating grass contaminated with infectious cysts, which then migrated to the liver to lay eggs.
The parasite started feeding within 24 hours of arriving the host animal's stomach, Dr Calvani said.
The eggs were then shed into the environment. After hatching, the larvae rapidly infected aquatic snails.
Dr Calvani said the eggs could hatch once the temperature was above 10 degrees.
"As our water sources shrink, the snails become more concentrated in a smaller region," she said
"Generally once you reach 25 per cent of prevalence in your herds, you will start to see the production losses."
Impacts to operations could include chronic losses associated with lower growth rates or fertility, reduced production outcomes, and the cost of control.
Dr Calvani said stock drinking sources could be a contributing factor and fencing off infested areas could help with control.
"If you are putting in the efforts to try and control the populations on your farm, make sure you are putting in your efforts in the best way possible," she said.
"So having stock have access to dam, particularly if they are then fed off irrigation from other paddocks is a really bad idea.
"That's giving your stock and the snail hosts the perfect opportunity to come into contact with one another and that's going to perpetuate the life cycle."
She said even something as small as a leak in a trough could cause a boggy area to build up, which was where stock were likely to come into contact with infected snails.
"It's really important we minimise these interactions, because it doesn't take much for one snail to come in contact with miracidia and produce 4000 cysts as a result," she said.
She advised reducing the use of drenches such as Triclabendazole as much as possible to prevent resistance.
Dr Calvani pointed to a Meat and Livestock Australia project which started in 2021 to look at the current distribution and management options for liver fluke in cattle. It showed between 40 and 60pc of herds were affected.
The estimated annual loss to the Australian sheep industry in 2022 was $38.2 million, up from $25 million in 2015.
