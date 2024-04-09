Sustainability focus in Pecora's President's Medal win at Sydney Royal

Sheep dairy producers Pecora Dairy, at Robertson, have taken home the prestigious 17th Annual President's Medal following an intimate function held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Run by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, the President's Medal recognises a champion fine food, dairy, wine, or beer producer for their contribution to the integrity of their business, industry, and the wider agricultural community.
Established in 2011 by Michael and Cressida Cains, Pecora Dairy is a single-source, farmhouse producer of cheese, with the business constantly striving to deliver uniquely Australian cheeses including Australia's first raw milk cheese, "Yarrawa".
Competition judges found that by taking on a multi-functional approach to their business, the Cains not only delivered champion-winning products, but also invest in the future of their business by off-setting carbon emissions, only clearing 60 per cent of their land to ensure farm biodiversity was maximised and opening a farm shop to help diversify their business.
Ms Cains said she couldn't be happier to be recognised.
"It is an incredible honour. The President's Medal is an award that acknowledges farmers for all the things that are not included in the price of a product - our triple bottom line of sustainability, focus on environmental and social good. These are the elements of our social license to farm," she said.
"Michael and I are first generation farmers, we have invested everything in what we do. It was always our intention to produce benchmark raw milk cheese. It is our life's work.
"Now that our business is mature, Michael and I are stepping into more leadership roles in agriculture, and we want to be the inspiration for other producers to grow businesses with strong fundamentals that drive agriculture forward."
Judged on a triple bottom line assessment, finalists underwent months of judging to determine the impacts of their business' social, economic and environmental structure with judges ABC presenter, Simon Marnie, and NSW DPI deputy-director general, Kate Lorimer-Ward, conducting interviews and site tours.
RAS president, John Bennett, said the award was a reflection of the innovation and contribution Pecora Dairy has made not only to the dairy industry but also their wider community.
"The President's Medal is a unique award that recognises not only extraordinary products but the extraordinary businesses and the people behind them," Mr Bennett said.
