The Land
Home/Rural Life

Sustainability focus in Pecora's President's Medal win at Sydney Royal

April 9 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sheep dairy producers Pecora Dairy, at Robertson, have taken home the prestigious 17th Annual President's Medal following an intimate function held at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.