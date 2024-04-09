The Land
Easter rain sets scene for optimistic winter sowing

By James Urquhart
April 9 2024 - 4:00pm
The overwhelming impact of the Easter rain has been positive for croppers. Picture via Shutterstock
The Easter bunny delivered more than just chocolate eggs this year, finding time in the schedule to deliver a weather system that has ultimately provided most of the East Coast with varying degrees of an autumn break.

