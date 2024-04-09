Easter rain sets scene for optimistic winter sowing

The Easter bunny delivered more than just chocolate eggs this year, finding time in the schedule to deliver a weather system that has ultimately provided most of the East Coast with varying degrees of an autumn break.
For those gearing up for winter crop sowing, the rains have been welcomed with open arms as it delivers a textbook start to the season.
While some will wait for the official ANZAC day starter's gun, those planting larger programs or grazing varieties have taken the opportunity to make a start growing this year's crop.
With the timely break to the season and healthy subsoil moisture levels providing optimism, grower's crop rotation plans are expected to proceed relatively well as planned.
Having gained about $60 a tonne in the last month, the canola market has done some work to retain acres.
With wheat experiencing a similar degree of price movement in the opposite direction, canola now satisfies the rule of thumb, offering prices double that of wheat.
Chickpeas are also expected to make a return to favour, with prices having made strong headway alongside more promising seasonal conditions than in recent years.
The post-harvest price chart for wheat paints a disappointing picture for growers, as offshore futures markets have spent recent months eroding under the pressure of comfortable global supplies and a relentless Russian export program.
While timely season-opening rains here adds confidence to Aussie production, there are several northern hemisphere wheat crops that remain under a question mark, and the market will be in weather-watching mode now for a period of time.
Any significant production issue could see some volatility, particularly given the sizeable short position held by market participants.
With plenty of last season's grain still unsold, the local grower will also be watching closely, looking for any selling opportunities to recoup some of the lost territory.
What the rain gives with one hand, it takes some away with the other, for a significant chunk of this season's promising summer crop remains on the stalk, wet and getting wetter.
Sorghum crops that were harvested before the rain were setting new records but with now multiple heavy rain events on them, they are quickly losing yield and quality.
It is anticipated the later portion of the crop will handle and even thrive under the wet conditions, but these next few weeks will undoubtedly be challenging for those with mature crops.
Rain can be a double-edged sword and while there has been some immediate damage done to summer crops, it is a rare farmer to be heard complaining about rain in April.
The overwhelming impact of the Easter rains is positive, and it is hard to recall a season where the vast majority of the East Coast has been as well set up with subsoil moisture, a widespread autumn break and an increasingly positive outlook for the long-term forecast.
