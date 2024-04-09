'We know how important it is for farmers to have their say', doctor says

Farmers and ag advisors across Australia are being urged to contribute to a nationwide pilot to shape the future of online mental well-being resources.
The National Centre for Farmer Health (NCFH) is developing new online education modules for its Mind Maintenance Toolkit and wants farmers, farm workers, farm employers and ag advisors to act as pilot testers and provide feedback during April.
NCFH director Dr Alison Kennedy said farmers from all over Australia and involved in any agricultural industry sector were needed for the pilot.
"We want farmers of all ages, genders, ability levels and from all sectors, including horticulture, along with ag professionals who work with farmers," Dr Kennedy said.
"It will only take about 90 minutes, but your involvement will help to shape the future of online mental wellbeing resources."
The NCFH has drawn on existing content usually delivered in face-to-face workshops to create online education modules to improve health and well-being within farming communities.
This initiative has been funded by Thankful for Farmers.
Dr Kennedy said newly developed videos and online education content aimed to raise awareness of the challenges in agriculture and provide practical information, tools, and resources to support farmers' physical health and well-being.
She urged farmers and people in the ag sector to work through eight online education modules, complete short assessments, and provide feedback through an evaluation survey and phone interview.
"We acknowledge that many farmers and those working in the ag industry already have some understanding of mental health issues and challenges," Dr Kennedy said.
"But knowing about something and actually putting it into practice can be worlds apart.
"This program is about extending and building on existing knowledge - empowering farmers and trusted advisors to take personal action, adopt practical strategies, and learn how to more effectively support others.
"We know how important it is for farmers to have their say in shaping education and materials intended for them.
"So we'd really encourage their involvement in this pilot."
To register to use the Mind Maintenance Toolkit, visit farmerhealth.org.au/mind-maintenance-toolkit
