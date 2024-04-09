The Land
Home/Rural Life

'We know how important it is for farmers to have their say', doctor says

April 10 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NCFH director Dr Alison Kennedy says the Mind Maintenance Toolkit is about empowering farmers to take action, adopt practical strategies, and learn how to effectively support others. Picture supplied by the National Centre for Farmer Health
NCFH director Dr Alison Kennedy says the Mind Maintenance Toolkit is about empowering farmers to take action, adopt practical strategies, and learn how to effectively support others. Picture supplied by the National Centre for Farmer Health

Farmers and ag advisors across Australia are being urged to contribute to a nationwide pilot to shape the future of online mental well-being resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.