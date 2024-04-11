Rural crime is on the increase

Farmers are a self-sufficient lot - but when it comes to crime, we must not face the problem alone.
Stock are being stolen, fences cut and fuel taken from our farms at a scale never seen before while motorbikes, utes and cars remain a hot commodity for rural criminals operating throughout the state.
Towns, villages, and regional cities have met a similar fate, with the number of motor vehicle thefts up by more than 90 per cent in one region since 2019.
And that's just the crime that is reported.
Too often, police are too few and too far away for it to respond promptly to a suspected theft or other crime on-farm.
Too often, offenders know the environment they are operating in better than the police do, and take advantage of the kilometres that separate them from the hands of the law to offend again and again without fear or consequence.
When - or if - offenders are finally caught, it is often just days before they are released back into the community for the cycle of crime to start anew.
It's clear our current approach is not shifting the dial on crime, and as community fear grows, there is time for significant changes to be made.
Certainly, this change must be holistic, and system-wide, addressing the root causes of crime, and particularly youth crime, within our communities as its impact escalates.
But this change also requires something of our farmers.
Our state's rural crime squad exists as a resource to help fight the crimes we are seeing on our properties - and so it's time we put them to good use.
Reporting crime to police when and whenever it occurs is key if we want the real picture of rural crime to emerge, and the real manpower and solutions we need to deal with the issue and its impacts to come into play.
Something needs to give, and there is no harm in asking for help when the consequences of all this crime are so grave.
