The mystery surrounding fainting lambs in NSW

Helen DeCosta
Updated April 12 2024 - 9:09am, first published 6:45am
NSW DPI and Sheep Metrix urge producers to send in samples from affected lambs or sheep for DNA testing.
A newly recognised condition in lambs has researchers on their toes as they try to get to the bottom of an increasing number of reports of fainting lambs.

