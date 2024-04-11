All roads lead to Dubbo for the Stock Route Music Festival

Country music lovers across NSW have dusted off their boots in anticipation as the countdown to Dubbo's Stock Route Music Festival on Saturday April 20, hits single digits.
With just over a week left until Lazy River Estate, renowned for its weddings, turns into a country music hub, tickets are flying out the door.
From Queensland to Sydney and the heart of Victoria, all roads will lead to Dubbo as Canadian artist Dan Davidson sets to headline alongside Australian talent Travis Collins.
Award-winning artists Ashleigh Dallas, The Bushwackers and Max Jackson as well as rising talents Robbie Mortimer and Aaron Jurd will also take centre stage.
"There's something for everyone with such a diverse lineup of artists, it's going to be like one big party," said festival founder and Lazy River Estate owner Mat Smith.
Now in it's third year, the Stock Route Music Festival provides a high calibre musical experience that showcases incredible national and international talent right in the heart of Dubbo.
"My wife Krissy and I wanted to bring something to Dubbo that created a buzz as there were no major music festivals," Mat said.
"We've got a country background and we still have farms so funnily enough the name stock route is sort of a nod to the artists.
"We used to take the livestock out when the drought was on, you know hit the stock route, and when you think about it the artists effectively do the same sort of thing.
"They go away on their tours which is their own stock route so that's how the name came to be."
With tourists travelling far and wide to attend the festival, Mat believes it has a positive impact on Dubbo's wider community.
"At the moment 70 per cent of ticket sales are actually outside of Dubbo, which is great for the town because people are booking out our hotels and eating at our restaurants," he said.
"We're also trying to support local talent and it would be a dream for someone to be found here, get signed on and become an international star. If we can help someone local, we want to do that."
Organising a music festival is no small feat but Mat's love for live entertainment makes all the hard work worth it.
"When we started we thought maybe in five years time we could look towards getting an international artist to Dubbo, but we're in year three and we've got one," he said.
"Dan Davidson has done a collaboration with Travis Collins so they're going to get up together, but also Dan and Max Jackson just released a single that is flying up the charts.
"They're going to perform their new song Won't Forget exclusively at the Stock Route Festival which will be so special."
With nine studio albums and multiple awards under his belt, Travis Collins is no stranger to the stage.
In 2023, Travis' album 'Any Less Anymore' became the top Australian country album while his single 'One of Them Nights' took home a Golden Guitar.
Riding on the back of this success, Travis' national tour Don't Get me Started will hit the road on April 13.
"I'm excited to get out there, it feels like it's been forever since I was out [in Dubbo] doing a full show," Travis said.
"There is a lot of energy around this relatively new festival so I'm really excited to be part of it. Festivals such as Stock Route are everything.
While Travis' new single 'Don't Get Me Started' is set to be released on May 10, festival goers may be treated to the ultimate sneak peek.
"We're only fresh out of the studio and the new single is a bit of a monster to play live musically but maybe Dubbo might be one of the first gigs we play it at," he said.
For more information visit Stock Route Music Festival on Instagram and Facebook.
