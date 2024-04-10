Asgarda gives Gorrel his biggest win

A huge cheer erupted as Asgarda, ridden by Canberra-based hoop Kayla Nisbet, convincingly won the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final on the first day of the mega-millions, The Championships, at Randwick on Saturday.
Its first $1 million purse, the Country Championship Final draws runners from across the state, Asgarda belonging to the Southern Districts, giving his Wagga Wagga trainer Doug Gorrel his biggest win.
Celebrating wildly were locals Penny and Stuart Lamont and family as Asgarda was born and raised on their property, Kooringal Stud, Wagga Wagga, home of the galloper's sire, The Brothers War.
The Lamonts had a team of supporters, including sons Jum and Angus, his wife Jenna, and Asgarda's breeder and part-owner Lance Gilbert, Yenda, who entrusted the family to raise the horse on their vast property.
Mr Gilbert said the win was the "thrill of a lifetime" and was immensely proud to enjoy the event trackside with family.
While The Brothers War's other race representative and favourite - Bandi's Boy, could not back up after his Star Kingdom Stakes-G3 win the previous Saturday, Asgarda came through, being a four-year-old mare by the US-bred stallion son of War Front.
Asgarda found plenty of speed when urged to the front by Nisbet and defeated the Brett Robb, Dubbo, trained Gallant Star (by Zoustar) and Rapidash (Supido), trained at Scone by Lyle Chandler.
It was an extraordinary auction to witness history being made by seeing the first living foal produced from mighty champion race mare Winx - a filly by Pierro - sell for a southern hemisphere record price of $10 million at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale this week.
The atmosphere turned "theatrical fireworks" amidst the packed house in Inglis' selling auditorium, watching ringside as the millions were adding up, the hushed audience gasping.
Debbie Kepitis of Woppitt Bloodstock was the one to secure the horse, an emotional Kepitis stated after that, she loved the horse and purchased the filly on behalf of her family.
But there were 350 other lots which sold at the sale, the auction ending with a sale gross of $150.85 million for an average of $429,786 from the 351 sold lots.
The sale also saw a filly by champion I Am Invincible from Booker, selling via Coolmore Stud, for $3 million, making her the second most expensive filly sold in the southern hemisphere.
A total of 18 horses fetched $1 million or more. These included a filly by Snitzel, from Hips Don't Lie, a mare who has produced four yearlings, which have all sold for $1 million or more.
A group two winner as a juvenile, Hips Don't Lie, by long-ago New Zealand shuttler and US-bred Stravinsky (by Nureyev), has had a long and successful stud career and produced a filly by Coolmore Stud's high-profile Home Affairs last spring at age 18.
One of Queensland's most consistent stallions, Rothesay, which stood in the sunshine state's Glenlogan Park followed by the Kruger family's Lyndhurst Stud, died at age 17 last month.
He won four races from nine starts, including the QTC Queensland Guineas-G2 and BRC Lord Mayor's Cup-G3 when trained by Gerald Ryan.
Among the first sons of champion sire Fastnet Rock to enter stud, Rothesay was produced from a grand-daughter of champion Bletchingly mare Canny Lass.
Rothesay was an immediate stud success siring stakes winners In His Stride, Too Good To Refuse and Havasay (won two consecutive Grafton Ramornie Handicaps) from his initial crop in 2012.
Other black-type winners followed, including Chapter And Verse, Jadentom, Over Exposure and more recently, Rothfire.
Trained by Robert Heathcote in Brisbane, Rothfire was his best, winning 10 races, five of them group races, including the BRC J J Atkins Stakes-G1 and over $3.1 million.
"He was a stallion with the perfect temperament, equally matched by his manners in the breeding shed, and we will certainly miss him on our stallion roster," Jeff Kruger said.
"He is not only a loss for Lyndhurst but also for the entire breeding and racing industry up here."
