The Land
Home/Rural Life

Asgarda gives Gorrel his biggest win

By Virginia Harvey
April 10 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge cheer erupted as Asgarda, ridden by Canberra-based hoop Kayla Nisbet, convincingly won the Newhaven Park Country Championship Final on the first day of the mega-millions, The Championships, at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.