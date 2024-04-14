Getting the most out of native pastures

Unimproved native pastures, on light to medium textured acidic soils, in our around 625-millimetre average annual rainfall area, is battling to carry two dry sheep equivalents (DSE) per hectare.
Before being upgraded, these soils are typically very low in phosphorus and sulphur in their natural state, have little legume growth and are also very low in nitrogen.
These soils were once, and still in some cases, typical of millions of hectares of grazing land in NSW before upgrading.
As many landholders have shown, native grasses - if upgraded - can be extremely productive and profitable with relatively low risk and relatively low costing for upgrading. However, they're not necessarily as productive as upgraded introduced tropical or temperate perennial grass pastures,
Take our property as an example. While we have 50 per cent of it established to tropical grasses combined with winter legumes and 20pc winter dual purpose crop, 30 percent is upgraded native grasses.
An example of how productive improved native grass can be is performance of 55 steers we purchased in November 2023.
For their first four months, they ran mainly on improved native grass on some of our most acidic soils that were once poorest in natural fertility.
Over this period the steers gained on average almost 1.2 kilograms per head per day.
Winter spring was dry with little carryover from winter legumes and grasses.
Most feed for the steers in these paddocks over a relatively dry summer was native grasses.
Clearly good steer growth rates, purchased at 300kg/head, and 430kg/head four months later, with no supplementary feeding, indicates high quality feed.
Correcting soil phosphorus and sulphur deficiency via fertilisers and correcting nitrogen deficiency via inclusion of legumes with the native grasses has been critical.
NSW Department of Primary Industries research has shown that grass protein and energy is far higher when soil nitrogen is high compared to what it is without good legumes or via added nitrogen fertiliser.
For example, grass regrowth in high nitrogen spoils can be 16pc protein compared with 10pc for low nitrogen.
That difference in quality, combined with greater productivity, is largely responsible for far better animal performance.
In our native grass pasture example, soils are sampled in January and if phosphorus and sulphur are below levels required for near maximum productivity, appropriate fertiliser is added in early autumn.
This year we applied 100kg/ha single super to correct moderate sulphur and phosphorus deficiency.
There is no alternate magical correction of these soil deficiencies, other than by applying fertilisers with these elements in an available form and in sufficient quantities.
Suitable fertilisers include products like animal manure at rates sufficient to correct these deficiencies.
Before European settlement there were few, if any, winter legumes in Australia able to build soil nitrogen and to add to quality winter feed.
Species like burr medic, narrow leaf clover, ball clover and the like were accidentally introduced and have found their niche in many areas.
Especially for acidic soils it has been critical to introduced species like sub clover, serradella and biserrula to native and introduced pastures.
In our case, serradella, sub clover and biserrula are the dominant legumes.
In some years they contribute over 4t/ha drymatter and fix around 80kg/ha nitrogen (20kg/ha per t/ha legume drymatter).
That nitrogen can carryover to cover for years of poor winter legume growth, such as occurred for us in the dry 2023 winter spring.
Hence native and introduced grasses this past summer, despite being well below average rainfall, supplied good levels of good quality feed.
One big advantage of native grasses is their winter feed from companion legumes, commonly, but not always, is ahead of winter legumes in introduced perennial grasses.
Perennial tropical grasses tend to be more active in autumn and spring than in native grass pastures.
They therefore compete with legumes more for sometimes limited soil water.
There is not an ideal universal combination of pasture types.
In our case, 30pc of the farm with improved native grasses works well.
They play their role in an overall property carrying capacity of a livestock fattening business of around 8DSE/ha.
Next week: Open eyes when buying poor properties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.