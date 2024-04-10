Bollgard 3 XtendFlex varieties show early signs of good yield potential

As cotton picking season begins, excitement levels have peaked in the Macquarie Valley as a number of Bollgard 3 XtendFlex variety trials show early signs of promising yield predictions.
In the 2023/2024 season, more than 870 hectares of the five new XtendFlex varieties were sown from north of Warren to Narromine by 10 growers.
Of that, 537ha across five farms received an application of XtendiMax 2 herbicide which growers found greatly controlled difficult weeds such as fleabane.
CottonInfo regional extension agronomist Amanda Thomas, Warren, said results so far looked promising.
"Early indications are showing that [XtendFlex] should be as high yielding as our current varieties," she said.
"While it is hard to say until we put the picker in and ginning is completed, at this point early signs are good.
"Given they are experimental varieties, and three are new germplasms, we are still learning about how they're going as we're not relating them back to old parent lines like we have in the past."
The trials are part of a 50,000 hectare permit issued by the Australia Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority for the use of chemistry containing Dicamba and XtendiMax 2.
Notably, the trials have allowed growers to see first-hand the performance and potential management benefits of XtendFlex in their cotton farming systems.
Tolerant to three herbicides, dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate, the new varieties give growers more flexibility against tough to control and resistant weeds.
"If we just rely on Glyphosate as one mode of action we will start to see more resistant chemistry," Mrs Thomas said.
"What we're trying to do is get a better suite of technologies so we can rotate active ingredients to control a broader range of weeds."
The five new varieties, which include CSX1049B3XF, CSX4133B3XF, CSX5438B3XF, CSX3141B3XF and CSX4389B3XF, are set to be released by Cotton Seed Distributors in collaboration with CSIRO plant breeders and Bayer in the 2024/2025 season.
As part of the trial, approximately 20ha of XtendFlex was sown into long fallow wheat at Jedburgh, Tenandra, north of Warren, on October 9, 2023.
All five varieties were sown in vertosol soil with a temperature of 17.8 degrees at a depth of two centimetres with 15 seeds planted per metre at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per hour in one metre row configurations with 12 rows per treatment repeated four times.
The siphon irrigated crop which had a total water use of 8.5 megalitres per hectare also received an in crop rainfall of 405 millimetres.
With 11 to 14 seeds/m established in the trial, Jedburgh farm manager Charlie Coles said a cold snap at the beginning of the season influenced the variability.
In total, the trial received three in-crop glyphosate herbicides as well as an application of dual gold to control the germination of grass in crop.
The first Roundup Ready herbicide and dual gold spray was conducted via boom spray on November 2, 2023, followed by two aerial Roundup Ready herbicides on December 2, 2023 and January 18, 2024.
"XtendiMax or Glufosinate were not applied to the trial varieties as the balance of the [1186ha] field was Sicot 606B3F, which doesn't exhibit resistance to these chemicals," Mr Coles said.
Target weeds included windmill grass, feathertop rhodes grass, barnyard grass, pigweed, caltrop and fleabane.
When asked if Mr Coles saw good results from the herbicides applied he said "overall yes, however, once established, some weeds were impossible to kill with glyphosate alone".
"The new Xtendflex cotton varieties will give us more options for control in the future," Mr Coles said.
"Once it's picked we'll have a clearer perspective of which of these varieties work well within our system and area. They definitely look the part and the boll counts that have been done are reassuring.
"Yes, we will [grow XtendFlex again] as ultimately it gives us another tool in our arsenal to control some of the hard to kill weeds we have on farm."
