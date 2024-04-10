DPI's top job will be abolished in restructure

Last week the state government confirmed there were no proposals for changes to the Department of Primary Industries (DPI), saying it would continue to play an important role within the Department of Regional NSW.
But it was a different story yesterday when it confirmed the DPI's top job of director general will be abolished under changes within the department.
Instead of a director general role, there will be two deputy secretaries where one will take care of agriculture and biosecurity and the other will be responsible for forestry and fisheries.
The Land last week reported that industry feared this would be be a possibility after abrupt departure of NSW DPI director-general Scott Hansen in January.
It comes as less than 106 temporary roles at the Department of Regional NSW are set to be axed, under a proposal, which is part of a restructure for the regional-focused agency, that was announced at an all-staff meeting last Thursday.
Northern Tablelands MP and former NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said it was an absolute disgrace and that "our worst fears were coming true".
"The government is seeking to shrink the department's delivering services and advocating for the needs of regional and rural communities," Mr Marshall said.
A Department of Regional NSW spokesperson said department secretary Rebecca Fox had commenced recruitment for two deputy secretaries to lead the DPI, and that the current director-general role had been renamed to deputy secretary, bringing it into line with the Government Sector Employment Act.
"The decision was made in consultation with the primary industries leadership and reflects the government's commitment to delivering high quality services to all primary industries across regional NSW," the spokesperson said.
Sean Sloan will continue to act as DPI director-general while recruitment is underway.
