Red alert for Chifley Dam as high levels of 'potentially toxic' algae detected

THERE is to be no water-based recreational activity at Chifley Dam for the foreseeable future.
WaterNSW issued a red alert advisory for high levels of potentially toxic blue green algae at Chifley Dam at about 3.30pm on Wednesday, April 10.
The red alert applies only to untreated water and will remain in place until monitoring and test results confirm that the risk is sufficiently diminished.
People should avoid consuming untreated water from the dam and prevent pets and livestock from drinking the water.
No recreational activities, such as swimming, water skiing and canoeing, are permitted while the red alert is in place.
Potentially toxic blue green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
Consumption of water containing algal toxins could also cause liver damage and other health problems. Boiling the water does not remove algal toxins.
People who suspect they have been affected by blue green algae should seek medical advice.
Bathurst Regional Council have advised that the town drinking water supply remains unaffected and safe to drink.
