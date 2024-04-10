The Land

Red alert for Chifley Dam as high levels of 'potentially toxic' algae detected

April 11 2024 - 9:00am
Chifley Dam with the hills in the background. Picture file
THERE is to be no water-based recreational activity at Chifley Dam for the foreseeable future.

