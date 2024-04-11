Have your say: Moree to Sydney flight route due for renewal

Residents in the state's North-West are encouraged to have their say on the Moree to Sydney air service as the flight route's licence goes up for renewal.
The air services which operate from the Moree Regional Airport are fundamental to the Moree community and provide residents with critical links for businesses as well as access to healthcare and education.
As such, Transport of NSW are currently undertaking the process for the next licence period, which commences in September 2024.
During this period, the Moree Plains Shire Council (MPSC) will actively engage with Transport for NSW and encourage users of the Moree to Sydney air service to express their views.
MPSC general manager Kelvin Tytherleigh said it is incumbent on council to ensure the outcome aligns with the broader communities' sentiments.
"A reliable air service that best meets Moree's needs is key to the livability of our shire and supporting our business community," he said.
Community members who wish to provide feedback can access the survey via the MPSC website, Facebook page or alternatively submit written reposes via email.
Submissions close on Wednesday April 24 at 5pm. For further information, contact the Moree Plains Shire Council.
