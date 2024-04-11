The Land

Have your say: Moree to Sydney flight route due for renewal

April 11 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree Regional Airport. File picture.
Moree Regional Airport. File picture.

Residents in the state's North-West are encouraged to have their say on the Moree to Sydney air service as the flight route's licence goes up for renewal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.