Man killed in cattle truck crash near Nundle

A man has died after a cattle truck crash in the New England on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to Barry Road, about 5km east of Nundle, around 11.20am on April 11.
It's understood the truck left the road and travelled down an embankment before colliding with a tree.
The 56-year-old driver died at the scene, and all eight head of cattle on board were euthanised.
An investigation is underway into the circumstances of the crash, but the road has since reopened.
