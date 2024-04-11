The Land

Man killed in cattle truck crash near Nundle

Updated April 12 2024 - 9:09am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eight head of cattle had to be euthanised after the crash. File image.
Eight head of cattle had to be euthanised after the crash. File image.

A man has died after a cattle truck crash in the New England on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.