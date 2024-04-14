Show anniversaries, fainting lambs and field days in Getting the Upper Land

Over the next week The Land team will be covering more weaner sales while there will also be a handful of bull sales on.
There is also the Inverlochy College reunion and Getting The Upper Land will take a break next weekend but look out for its return the following week.
Making news this week:
A newly recognised condition in lambs has researchers on their toes as they try to get to the bottom of an increasing number of reports of fainting lambs. The condition is characterised by the involuntary contraction of muscles when an animal is startled or excited. Currently Sheep Metrix and the NSW DPI are urging producers to contact them if they've had sheep or lambs that appear to be fainting.
On the cover this week we saw Gabby and Claudia Kelly of Ferndale, Newbridge, as part of a package on sheep handlers and drafters. From time efficiencies to drought readiness and boosting profit by identifying poor performers we heard what producers had to say about the automated equipment.
We turned back the clock to 1874 and celebrated the rich 150-year history of the Moree Show. Through fire, flood, drought and war, the Moree Show has stood the ultimate test of time.
With widespread rain renewing pastures across the state, we've seen a dearer market trend in the saleyards. On Thursday we saw a demand for weaned steers drive prices to 1380 a head at the Moss Vale weaner sale. The 2800 head yarding attracted buyers from the Central West, South Coast, Young, Goulburn, Coonamble and the local area.
Oxley overheard a newsroom discussion about a photo of an Angus bull.
"Is that the one with the cow?" asked a regional reporter, whose speciality is council and crime and (clearly) not ag.
"Oh, that's a bull," the ag journo replied.
"Doesn't a bull have horns? Isn't that the whole point?!" was the incredulous response.
Smirking, the ag journo started to explain the differences. "Hang on," she queried suddenly, "the point of what?"
"That's why it's running with the bulls, not running with the cows!"
Oxley's colleague was rather amused by an email received on April 1 with a press release about Volkswagen's RooBadge.
Thinking it was an elaborate April Fool, which included interviews with university researchers, they had a chuckle and left it at that.
Until a few days later when a Google search revealed it was in fact a real thing being developed and simply rather unfortunate timing.
Whether you are country folk or not is easily given away when driving.
Oxley's colleague was on their way to an historic woolshed open day which clearly attracted many tourists.
With their father driving they passed several cars on the gravel road, with none returning the friendly two finger wave.
The next car gave a full hand wave - clearly also not a local with that much exuberance.
