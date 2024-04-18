The Land
Always adapting on the Monaro high country

By Stephen Burns
April 19 2024 - 8:00am
Robyn Reid with her pen of 11, 330-kilogram Kidman-blood Hereford steers which made $980 a head during the recent Monaro weaner sales at Cooma.
The ability to adapt to climate and markets has always been central to success in the tough Monaro high country.

