21-year-old man dies after single vehicle crash near Barraba

A 21-year-old man has died following a single vehicle car crash in the state's north.
Emergency services responded to reports a car had left the road and crashed into the bank of a creek on Trevallyn road, Barraba, at roughly 12.15am on Sunday April 14, police said in a statement.
The driver died at the scene.
Officers from Oxley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Manilla Police Station or Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/
