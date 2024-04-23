As president of the Country Women's Association of NSW, I am delighted to reflect on another successful year for our tea rooms at Sydney Royal.
Serving a remarkable 40,256 scones, this event remains a staple in our calendar - a platform to showcase the invaluable work of our association. However, amid the bustling crowds and the camaraderie, I couldn't help but ponder a pressing question.
What has happened to caring and kindness?
While most attendees exhibited patience and kindness, there were instances where individual interests seemed to clash with collective decency, leaving behind a sense of dismay. This experience serves as a reminder of the importance of community values and the need to nurture a culture of compassion in our interactions.
Fortunately, upon returning home, I am uplifted by the unwavering spirit and solidarity that define our regional communities. One such inspiring example is unfolding in my own hometown of Dunedoo.
In an extraordinary act of unity and compassion, the residents of Dunedoo have rallied together to raise an astounding $38,000 to support the outfitting of a new unit at Macquarie Home Stay in Dubbo. Macquarie Home Stay plays a vital role in providing affordable, high-quality accommodation for rural patients and their families during medical treatments and emergencies.
This fundraising effort epitomises the essence of community solidarity and caring. Residents from various community groups - bowlers, golfers, the hospital auxiliary, and more - have dedicated themselves to contributing to this meaningful cause. The sheer dedication and commitment displayed reflect the strength that lies within our community bonds and the power of collective action.
At the heart of this collective effort is a commitment to caring and kindness, deeply ingrained in the fabric of regional communities like Dunedoo. Unlike in individualistic cultures where personal needs often take precedence, these communities prioritise the well-being of others, emphasising the importance of relationships and connection.
In a world often characterised by individualism and self-interest, regional communities like Dunedoo serve as beacons of hope, reminding us of the transformative power of community and the resilience that comes from standing together.
As we celebrate the achievements of Dunedoo, let us reflect on the values of unity, compassion, and collective action that bind us together. In the heart and soul of regional communities, the core of human spirit shines through, lighting the way forward with compassion, unity, and unwavering resilience.
Together, let us continue to nurture and cherish these values, ensuring that caring and kindness remain at the forefront of our interactions and actions, both within our communities and beyond.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.