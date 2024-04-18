The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Higher stocking rates reaping rewards for Boorowa producer

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
April 19 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Gregory, Mountview, Boorowa, with a mob of his Winyar-blood Merino ewes.
George Gregory, Mountview, Boorowa, with a mob of his Winyar-blood Merino ewes.

Opinions about running high stocking rates are varied, but with some forward thinking Booroowa producer George Gregory has made it work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen DeCosta

Helen DeCosta

Livestock Writer

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.