Oh my gourd: Watch as thrill-seeker hits water in prize-winning pumpkin boat

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 20 2024 - 12:00pm
In an 'oh my gourd' kind of moment, Captain Adam Farquharson takes to the Tumut River in his boat - a giant pumpkin grown by Tumut's Mark Peacock - on Saturday. Picture supplied
A giant pumpkin grown by a Riverina farmer has been turned into a boat by a thrill-seeker who wanted to paddle it down a fast-flowing river.

