Negotiations continue on versatile property after auction

Negotiations are continuing on the versatile 210 hectare (516 acre) Tamworth property Inverness after it was passed in at auction for $1.81 million.
Located 22km west of Tamworth that has been operated as a successful cropping and grazing enterprise.
Able to be accessed from either Old Winton Road or New Winton Road, the property also has a dual road frontage to Ridds Lane and Old Winton Road.
The property has seen a focus on soil health backed by sustainable farming practices and a crop rotation program.
Inverness provides incoming purchasers with the ability to run a diverse operation, with a proven history of producing quality crops and cattle.
Recent crops have included canola, cereals and pulses.
Fodder crops and pasture have also been grown for livestock.
The well watered property features a stock and domestic bore with solar pump supplying a header tank that gravity feeds a series of troughs.
Inverness has four quality dams, with a dam or a trough in each paddock.
The well fenced property has a laneway that services the cattle yards.
Infrastructure includes a machinery shed and steel cattle yards that are equipped with an undercover crush.
Inverness is also being presented with a building entitlement for a dwelling from the Tamworth Regional Council.
The productive property is also located in an energy corridor, with potential future options including the development of renewable energy.
Contact Scott Simshauser, 0427 950 454, or Riley Gibson, 0417 441 688, Ray White Rural, Tamworth.
